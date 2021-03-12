XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings. XP reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XP.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 54,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,635. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.62. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of XP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of XP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

