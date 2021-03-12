Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $736.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.