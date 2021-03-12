Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,498. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.