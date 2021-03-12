Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 5.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 399,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 638,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.
About Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
