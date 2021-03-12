Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 5.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 399,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 638,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

