WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.13

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 63005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

