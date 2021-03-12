WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

Several equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday.

WPP stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 906.80 ($11.85). 4,971,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,271. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.12%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

