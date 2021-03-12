Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.92 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -131.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

