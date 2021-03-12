Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.72 million and the lowest is $547.37 million. Woodward reported sales of $720.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,453,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 265,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,189. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.