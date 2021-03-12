WOM Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00700995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036158 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

