Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Michael A. Volkema Sells 6,850 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,101. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

