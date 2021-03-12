Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. 18,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,826. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.