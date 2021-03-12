Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s (MRW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON MRW traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 176.45 ($2.31). 7,021,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.30. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

