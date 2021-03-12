Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.11 Per Share

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share by the grocer on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 174.05 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.30.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

