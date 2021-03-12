Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), but opened at GBX 13 ($0.17). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.38 ($0.17), with a volume of 248,420 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of £20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.