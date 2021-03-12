WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WETF. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 9,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,004. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

