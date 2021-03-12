Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

