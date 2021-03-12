Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
