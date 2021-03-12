Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

