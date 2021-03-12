Willis Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 298,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $313.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

