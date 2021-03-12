William Scott Martin Sells 7,500 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

BancFirst stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

