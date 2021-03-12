Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 2,681.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.25 ($35.03).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,448 ($45.05). 763,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,508. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,250.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,817.11. Whitbread PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,709 ($48.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30.

In other news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, with a total value of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

