Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 96,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,936. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

