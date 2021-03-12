Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after buying an additional 2,548,880 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 923,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,599,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

