Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

Shares of BKNG traded up $15.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,377.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,995.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

