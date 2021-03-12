Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in BHP Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. 111,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

