Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,642,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 47,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,722. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

