Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

LMT traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $341.09. 36,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,030. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.81. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

