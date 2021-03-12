Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 162,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,783. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

