Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $493.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

