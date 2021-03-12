Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $210.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

