Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,047 shares of company stock worth $2,772,887 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

