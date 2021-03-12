Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,850,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $719.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $805.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $711.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 246.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

