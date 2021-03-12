Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 6,642 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,843,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $298.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

