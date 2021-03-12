Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 21st

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.