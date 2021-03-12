Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 21st

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

