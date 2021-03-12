Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428,107 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

