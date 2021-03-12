Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

