Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.03

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.03 and last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.