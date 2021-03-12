West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 711.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.