West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 711.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

