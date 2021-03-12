Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.16

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 64589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

