Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Dodge & Cox’s 3rd Largest Position

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.5% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 3.59% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $4,479,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,178,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,505,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,691,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,188 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 100,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 765,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,543,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

