Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Woodward were worth $34,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 8.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

