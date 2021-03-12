Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.19% of Royce Value Trust worth $35,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 145,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.