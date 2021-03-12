Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $32,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 277,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

