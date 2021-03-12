Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.22% of Papa John’s International worth $34,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

