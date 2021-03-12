Wells Fargo & Company Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $170.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

