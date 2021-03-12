Wells Fargo & Company Increases Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $125.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NARI traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.30. 29,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,397. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $83,366,692.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

