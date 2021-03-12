WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLYYF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

WLYYF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

