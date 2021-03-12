Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS WEICY traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 113,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

