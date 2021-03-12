Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.75.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.
- 1/26/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75.
- 1/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.
Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 218,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,873. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.81.
The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.89%.
