Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.75.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

1/26/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75.

1/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 218,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,873. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.81.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

