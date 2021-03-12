Wedbush Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $64.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

